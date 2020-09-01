EuropeGreater ChinaOffshore

Odfjell Drilling and CIMC Raffles awarded semi-sub extension by Neptune

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 1, 2020
0 8 Less than a minute

Norwegian driller Odfjell Drilling and Chinese yard and CIMC Raffles have been awarded a three-well contract extension by Neptune Energy.

The semi-submersible rig Deepsea Yantai will be deployed for the second drilling phase of Neptune’s Fenja field development in the Norwegian North Sea.

The latest extension will keep the rig under contract to late 2021, and the parties also agreed to increase the number of optional wells from five to ten.

“The extension of the Deepsea Yantai is an acknowledgement of the excellent work performed by our team in the mobilisation, start-up and operation of the Deepsea Yantai,” said Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.

The 2019-built Deepsea Yantai is owned by CIMC Raffles Offshore, and Odfjell Drilling is the operator of the rig under a four-year management agreement and also has the exclusive right to buy the rig.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close