Odfjell Drilling and CIMC Raffles score DNO semisub deal

Adis AjdinSeptember 6, 2022
Norwegian energy services player Odfjell Drilling has agreed a contract with fellow oil and gas operator DNO Norge for the Deepsea Yantai semisub drilling rig.

The 2019-built rig, owned by Chinese yard CIMC Raffles, has been booked for one firm well in the production licese 984.

The scope of work is estimated to take 50 days and will commence in the second or third quarter of 2023. Dayrates have not been disclosed.

The Deepsea Yantai has been operating for Neptune Energy in Norway since November 2019.

