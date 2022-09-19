Odfjell Drilling and CIMC secure new semisub deal in Norway

Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling has agreed a one-well contract with OMV Norge for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built rig, owned by CIMC Raffles Offshore, will drill the Eirik well in the production license 817 in the North Sea.

The scope of work is estimated to take 60 days and will commence in the first quarter of 2023. Dayrates have not been disclosed and the deal includes one optional well in 2023 or 2024.

The Deepsea Yantai was recently booked by Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO for a 50-day campaign set to commence in the second or third quarter of 2023.