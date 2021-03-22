Odfjell Drilling awarded North Sea services contract by TAQA

Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a five-year contract by TAQA UK for the provision of platform drilling and maintenance Services on its North Sea installations including North Cormorant, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha and East Brae.

Odfjell has been providing these services to TAQA since 2017, and this new agreement replaces the existing contract adding on both Brae Alpha and East Brae. The new contract is effective from June 15.

Elisabeth Haram, EVP at Odfjell Drilling, commented: “Odfjell Drilling is committed to delivering safe and quality operations, and we look forward to continuing to work together with TAQA in the years to come.”