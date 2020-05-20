Home Sector Offshore Odfjell Drilling campaign in South Africa suffers coronavirus delay May 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Odfjell Drilling says it has come to an agreement with Total South Africa for 2010-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger to remain idle in Norway due to ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Odfjell says the rig will remain idle for a period, prior to the mobilisation of the rig, and it will be compensated by Total during this time.

The length of the idling was not revealed, but once completed the rig will then mobilise to South Africa to commence the charter as planned.

“The idle agreement is a reflection of both Parties’ commitment to proceed with the South Africa drilling program and shall provide the framework to navigate the current uncertainty,” Odfjell said in a statement.