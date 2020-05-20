Odfjell Drilling campaign in South Africa suffers coronavirus delay

Odfjell Drilling campaign in South Africa suffers coronavirus delay

May 20th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Odfjell Drilling says it has come to an agreement with Total South Africa for 2010-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger to remain idle in Norway due to ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Odfjell says the rig will remain idle for a period, prior to the mobilisation of the rig, and it will be compensated by Total during this time.

The length of the idling was not revealed, but once completed the rig will then mobilise to South Africa to commence the charter as planned.

“The idle agreement is a reflection of both Parties’ commitment to proceed with the South Africa drilling program and shall provide the framework to navigate the current uncertainty,” Odfjell said in a statement.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.