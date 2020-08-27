Odfjell Drilling moves into offshore wind with Oceanwind investment

Offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has made an investment into Oceanwind AS to tap into the floating offshore wind market.

According to Odfjell Drilling, Oceanwind’s long-term objective is to own and operate harsh environment floating offshore wind turbines and it believes the investment is a winning combination for further commercialising energy from offshore wind.

Odfjell Drilling has the intention to achieve a controlling position, subject to successful completion of the contemplated equity tranches.

“Our objective is to create value for our shareholders and society by leveraging almost five decades of competence in operating floating assets in harsh environments to develop a solid concept within offshore wind together with Oceanwind’s founders. I hope this day is the beginning of a new chapter, and another major milestone in the company’s history,” said Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.

“Odfjell Drilling is known for operating with the highest safety standards and for having a very strong and competent in-house team covering all aspects of floating asset management, including technical, operational and commercial capabilities. This meets Oceanwind’s goals as a future owner and operator of floating assets,” said Geirmund Aasbo, CEO and founder of Oceanwind.

Odfjell Drilling is also looking to develop solutions through the partnership to connect its rigs to offshore wind installations as a way to achieve its target of zero emission drilling.