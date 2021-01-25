Odfjell Drilling rig finds work with Lundin

Odfjell Drilling has entered into a letter of intent with Lundin Energy for the deployment of its semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger .

The contract is set to commence in the third quarter with a duration of one firm well plus eight optional wells.

The firm contract scope has an estimated contract value of approximate $11-14m plus incentives.

“We are very pleased to continue to add backlog to our fleet and this letter of intent from Lundin Energy Norway again confirms our strong position in the harsh environment market. We are confident that Deepsea Stavanger will meet the high expectations set by Lundin Energy Norway and its partners,” said Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.