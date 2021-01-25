EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling rig finds work with Lundin

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 26, 2021
0 24 Less than a minute

Odfjell Drilling has entered into a letter of intent with Lundin Energy for the deployment of its semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger.

The contract is set to commence in the third quarter with a duration of one firm well plus eight optional wells.

The firm contract scope has an estimated contract value of approximate $11-14m plus incentives.

 “We are very pleased to continue to add backlog to our fleet and this letter of intent from Lundin Energy Norway again confirms our strong position in the harsh environment market. We are confident that Deepsea Stavanger will meet the high expectations set by Lundin Energy Norway and its partners,” said Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 26, 2021
0 24 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button