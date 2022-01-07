Odfjell Drilling secures UK North Sea extension with Serica Energy

Norwegian energy services player Odfjell Drilling has landed a contract extension with Serica Energy on the Bruce platform in the UK sector of the Northern North Sea.

The initial one-year contract commenced in November 2018 and came with two one-year options.

Odfjell Drilling’s work scope covers storage, preservation, maintenance, and drilling services, which has now been extended to October 31, 2022.

Serica owns and operates the Bruce field, as well as the associated platforms and subsea infrastructure, with a 98% stake. The Bruce complex, consisting of three bridge-linked platforms, is located 340 km northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland.