Odfjell Drilling semi-submersible selected for second phase of Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has awarded a letter of intent to Odfjell Drilling for the drilling and completion of Sverdrup Phase 2 utilising 2009-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Atlantic .

The contract is set to commence in the first quarter of 202, and is for 12 wells with options for an additional five wells. The contract value for the firm wells is up to $ 50m, while the rate for the optional wells is at a premium to the initial 12 wells.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, commented: “This contract award has come at an important time for Odfjell Drilling with the current challenges faced by the industry. We acknowledge Equinor for proceeding with long term developments such as Johan Sverdrup in this climate and we shall deliver on the trust they and the partners have placed in Odfjell Drilling.

“We saw that our performance on Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup development in 2016 set a new benchmark for harsh environment drilling. Together with Equinor and its partners we intend to take the next step and set a new benchmark on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 wells. With the introduction of innovative solutions and a focus on sustainability the wells will be completed with minimum carbon footprint, minimum risk to personnel and ultimately at minimum cost for Equinor and its partners.”