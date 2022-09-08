EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling semisub gets more work with Aker BP

Norwegian energy services player Odfjell Drilling is eyeing at least $60m after operator Aker BP exercised an option for the 2019-built semisub rig Deepsea Nordkapp.

The option covers two additional firm wells with an estimated duration of approximately six months. 

Odfjell Drilling said the value of the contract is for the exercised wells, excluding any integrated services and performance bonuses. 

The campaign will commence in direct continuation of the current firm contract period and keep the unit occupied into the late third quarter of 2024.

