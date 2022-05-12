Odfjell Drilling takes another SFL rig under management

Odfjell Drilling has struck a new deal with SFL Corporation to provide marketing and management services for another one of the John Fredriksen-controlled company’s drilling rigs.

The 2008-built harsh environment semisubmersible West Hercules will be taken over by Odfjell Drilling when the rig returns from Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The West Hercules is currently operated by Seadrill and employed on a contract with Equinor. Following the contract completion, the rig is scheduled to return to Norway for a

five-yearly special periodic survey. Odfjell Drilling said it has already started operational preparations and marketing of the rig.

In February, SFL transferred its 2014-built jackup rig West Linus to Odfjell Drilling. The rig is also operated by Seadrill and is employed on a long-term contract with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia in the North Sea until the fourth quarter of 2028. The change of operational management is expected no later than October 1, 2022.