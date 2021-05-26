Odfjell Drilling wins new semisub rig contract with Equinor

Norwegian energy major Equinor has awarded a new contract to compatriot driller Odfjell Drilling for the 2010-built semisub Deepsea Stavanger , scheduled to start in February 2022.

The $40m contract has a firm period of three wells with an expected duration of four months and includes continuing options after the initial phase.

The Deepsea Stavanger now joins sister units Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Aberdeen as being contracted under the master frame agreement which Odfjell Drilling entered into with Equinor in May 2018.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, said: “Equinor and Odfjell Drilling have a shared target to build a mutually beneficial long term cooperation which focuses on safety, carbon reduction and cost efficiency. Working under the master frame agreement structure we foresee further wells being allocated to our units in the years to come.”

Odfjell Drilling owns and operates a fleet of five semisubs.