EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Odfjell Oceanwind forges floating wind pact with Source Galileo

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 10, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Odfjell Oceanwind

Norwegian floating offshore wind specialist Odfjell Oceanwind and renewable energy developer Source Galileo’s Norwegian branch, Source Galileo Norge, have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on developing floating wind parks using Odfjell Oceanwind’s technologies.

The cooperation will target wind parks for the electrification of oil and gas installations, the Utsira Nord seabed development and selected floating wind parks in Europe.

The partners said they plan to apply for a seabed lease on Utsira Nord where the project, named UtsiraVIND, will use Odfjell Oceanwind’s proprietary solutions and suppliers for cost-competitive, industrial production of floating offshore wind units.

“During recent months we have had dialogues with several consortia that intend to apply for seabed leases in the Utsira Nord area. These discussions have confirmed that our solutions are suitable and attractive for floating wind parks in general. Source Galileo and its management have already developed several offshore wind parks with great success. The connection to the European renewable energy platform Galileo provides the opportunity to realise major offshore wind parks like UtsiraVIND. Last but not least, this partnership represents an outstanding opportunity for us to export the solutions we have developed for the North Sea to other relevant areas,” said Per Lund, Odfjell Oceanwind’s CEO.

Source Galileo is a joint venture between Source Energie and Galileo, with offices in Ireland, the UK and Norway. Galileo is a leading green energy platform backed by long-term investors comprising Infratil, Morrison & Co Infrastructure Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 10, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button