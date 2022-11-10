Odfjell Oceanwind forges floating wind pact with Source Galileo

Norwegian floating offshore wind specialist Odfjell Oceanwind and renewable energy developer Source Galileo’s Norwegian branch, Source Galileo Norge, have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on developing floating wind parks using Odfjell Oceanwind’s technologies.

The cooperation will target wind parks for the electrification of oil and gas installations, the Utsira Nord seabed development and selected floating wind parks in Europe.

The partners said they plan to apply for a seabed lease on Utsira Nord where the project, named UtsiraVIND, will use Odfjell Oceanwind’s proprietary solutions and suppliers for cost-competitive, industrial production of floating offshore wind units.

“During recent months we have had dialogues with several consortia that intend to apply for seabed leases in the Utsira Nord area. These discussions have confirmed that our solutions are suitable and attractive for floating wind parks in general. Source Galileo and its management have already developed several offshore wind parks with great success. The connection to the European renewable energy platform Galileo provides the opportunity to realise major offshore wind parks like UtsiraVIND. Last but not least, this partnership represents an outstanding opportunity for us to export the solutions we have developed for the North Sea to other relevant areas,” said Per Lund, Odfjell Oceanwind’s CEO.

Source Galileo is a joint venture between Source Energie and Galileo, with offices in Ireland, the UK and Norway. Galileo is a leading green energy platform backed by long-term investors comprising Infratil, Morrison & Co Infrastructure Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and New Zealand Superannuation Fund.