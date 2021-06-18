Odfjell Oceanwind to collaborate with Siemens on mobile offshore wind units

Mobile offshore wind pioneer Odfjell Oceanwind has teamed up with Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy to jointly develop mobile offshore wind units (MOWUs) for micro-grids, where reportedly emissions could be reduced by up to 70% compared to power generation from gas turbines or diesel engines.

The parties have inked a non-biding memorandum of understanding with the intention of Odfjell Oceanwind’s MOWUs using Siemens Energy’s energy storage solution and Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind turbines, featuring either 14 MW or 11 MW capacities.

“Odfjell Oceanwind is on a fast track development to build a rental fleet of floating mobile wind units with a potential to contribute to the oil and gas industry’s emission reduction targets faster than any other available technology,” said newly-appointed CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind, Per Lund.

Odfjell Oceanwind intends to have first units producing renewable power from 2024.