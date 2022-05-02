Odfjell promotes Harald Fotland to chief executive

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Odfjell has appointed Harald Fotland as the company’s new chief executive officer. Fotland comes from the position of Odfjell’s chief operating officer and will assume the CEO role on May 6, 2022.

Fotland succeeds Kristian Mørch, who announced in March his intention to step down after seven years once a suitable successor had been identified. Mørch will remain available for six months to support a seamless transition.

“We are pleased to have an internal candidate take over the helm at Odfjell. The appointment was made after a process including external and internal candidates. Harald has excelled at leading innovative and transformative projects during his time at the company. He has the expertise and experience to ensure continuity and progress, and to further strengthen Odfjell’s industry leadership,” said Laurence Odfjell, chairman of the board.

Fotland joined Odfjell in 2010 as chief of staff. He was appointed senior vice president of Odfjell Tankers in 2015 and took the role of the company’s first chief operating officer in 2018. He is also the vice president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association.

Bergen-based Odfjell has a fleet of approximately 90 ships, as well as a tank terminal division consisting of five tank terminals, which is part of a network of another 10 tank terminals partly owned by related parties.