Odfjell semi-submersible rig awarded five-year deal by Aker BP

Odfjell Drilling’s 2010-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger has been awarded a five-year firm contract with Aker BP.

The rig has been contracted for drilling programs commencing early 2025, with the day rates market based within a pre-agreed range and adjusted for inflation. The base contract is worth between $620m and $730m, and Aker BP will also pay additional performance and fuel savings incentive bonuses.

Kjetil Gjersdal, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, commented: “This long term contract confirms our strong relationship with Aker BP. I am confident that Deepsea Stavanger is the right rig to deliver on the high environmental and operational ambitions on the major field development projects Aker BP is planning to execute.”