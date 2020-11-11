Odfjell sets out to create climate neutral fleet by 2050

Norwegian owner Odfjell has announced its environmental targets, aiming to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels and to have a climate-neutral fleet from 2050. Both targets go beyond the targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“We believe that climate change poses a severe threat to society and business. Failing to operate in a sustainable way present significant risks to our industry, locally and globally. Climate risk affects all businesses – but also creates many opportunities for those able to adapt and willing to work to make a positive change. That is why sustainability and safety are integral parts of our business,” said Oistein Jensen, chief sustainability officer of Odfjell.

According to Odfjell, the company is dedicated to pursuing a zero-emission strategy and will only order vessels with zero-emission technology from 2030.

“To improve fuel efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions, Odfjell has a constant focus on improving and renewing our fleet. This includes investing in new ships, optimising data-driven decisions, deploying retrofit programs, investing in new technology, and optimising the way we operate,” the company said in a release.

Odfjell is currently involved in a landmark project with Prototech, Wärtsilä and Lundin Energy to develop a 1.2 MW prototype fuel cell onboard one of its newest chemical tankers.

Odfjell currently operates a fleet of 81 tankers including chartered vessels and owned vessels.