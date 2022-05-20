EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Technology secures three-year contract with Petronas

Adis Ajdin May 20, 2022
Odfjell Technology

Odfjell Technology, a spinoff of Odfjell Drilling that specialises in offshore operations, well service technology, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a three–year contract with Petronas.

The contract, secured through the company’s local agent Time Marine Services, will see Odfjell Technology provide all the required tools, chemicals and services for the company’s wellbore cleanup operations in East Malaysia.

Odfjell Technology had previously successfully provided similar services to other offshore Malaysian operators.

“We are committed to delivering strong operational and QHSE performance while being commercially attractive, which underpins our strategy to be the number one provider of wellbore cleanup operations in Malaysia,” said Paul Toner, vice president of MEAA well services at Odfjell Technology.

