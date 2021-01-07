Odfjell to issue sustainability-linked bonds

Norwegian owner Odfjell has announced a plan to issue sustainability-linked NOK denominated four-year senior unsecured bonds.

According to the company, the potential bond issue will be linked to Odfjell’s fleet transition plan and ambition to reduce the carbon intensity of its controlled fleet by 50% by 2030 compared to 2008 levels.

The issue is supported by Odfjell’s sustainability-linked finance framework which has received a second party opinion from DNV GL.

The company announced its ambition of pursuing a zero-emission strategy in November and it will only order vessels with zero-emission technology from 2030.

Odfjell currently operates a fleet of 81 tankers including chartered and owned vessels.