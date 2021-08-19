OFCO expands fleet with seven OSVs

Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO), jointly owned by Allianz Marine & Logistics Services (AMLS) and SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ marine services arm, is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of offshore seven support vessels.

OFCO added four anchor handling tugs, a 65 m long landing craft, as well as a supply ship and multipurpose safety standby vessel to boost its logistics solutions and subsea services.

The company was officially launched in January 2021. It currently serves as one of the largest providers of onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions, and subsea services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Friedrich Portner, general manager, OFCO said: “In a short time since the inception of the organisation, we have been able to swiftly expand the size of our standing fleet and placed ourselves in a position where we can serve large-scale and complex offshore operations.

“Extending our capacity to deliver integrated logistical solutions to customers seeking premium offshore services in the GCC, the new additions to our fleet have reinforced our capabilities in supporting vessels carrying specialised cargo for the oil and gas sector.”