Offshore Marine Service Association launches industry recruitment drive

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) has launched a workforce development committee to help members and the broader industry secure a sufficient labour force to meet their operational needs, which are rising as activity increases in both traditional offshore markets and the offshore wind market, and the pandemic continues to affect worker availability.

The committee will be “structured to empower and leverage the knowledge of industry experts to create meaningful and lasting change for the industry,” according to a statement from the association. It will comprise industry experts that each represent a segment of the maritime industry.

Responsibilities for the committee include developing recommendations for policy positions and strategies to increase the number of men and women working in the US maritime industry, and ensuring that those mariners have an achievable pathway to further their careers.

Chairman of the OMSA board of directors Tony Cheramie said, “We need to do more to … get the next generation into our industry, and ensure mariners have the opportunity to advance.”