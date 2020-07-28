AmericasOffshore

Offshore support vessel attacked by pirates off Mexico

The 1982-built offshore support vessel Natalie was attacked by pirates off the coast of Mexico.

Maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global reported that the vessel was boarded by pirates in the early morning darkness while it was conducting operations near the Odin Offshore platform off Coatzacoalcos.

According to Dryad, the crew were subjected to a violent armed boarding and robbery of personal belongings but it was still unknown if there was any personnel injured, kidnapped or any theft of cargo.

Dryad said that 2020 has seen a significant increase in maritime crime and piracy in the waters offshore the Campeche, Tabasco, and Veracruz states in Mexico. Armed criminal groups have been targeting commercial vessels, oil platforms, and offshore supply vessels in the Bay of Campeche area in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The US Maritime Administration recently issued a warning about the dangers in the region.

