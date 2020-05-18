Home Sector Operations Offshore Titans launches with Covid-19 fundraiser May 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Offshore Titans, a start-up online platform which aims to address mental health issues within the offshore energy industry, has been launched with a crowd funding campaign to support offshore workers impacted by Covid-19.

The campaign is hoping to raise enough funds to grant 500 offshore workers, who have lost their livelihoods to Covid-19 and are struggling with the consequences, both financially and mentally, free lifetime memberships to Offshore Titans’ health and wellbeing online platform. The membership gives the workers access to community, job opportunities, and tailored training courses.

“Mental health and wellbeing support in the offshore energy industry has been neglected for a long time regardless of Covid-19. The result is that many men and women are not equipped with the skills and support to cope, especially during this time of crisis – livelihoods are being lost, social isolation allows destructive coping mechanisms to spiral, and the ability to care for oneself grows harder each day,” Offshore Titans said in a release.

“The approach must move beyond the superficial tackling of symptoms and start looking at the embedded culture within the sector. For years, sub-contractor labour has led to a culture of presenteeism where being at work and earning has taken priority over wellbeing. An ability to mask feelings of anxiety and depression is developed that eventually reaches crisis point. After years of avoiding or supressing these feelings it becomes much harder to address the root cause,” said Dr. Lindsey Wright of Offshore Titans.

The Mission to Seafarers has recently published a Covid-19 special issue of its Seafarer Happiness Index report. The report showed that shore leave, which is already a problematic issue, has become even more difficult for seafarers as ports are locked down and there are fears of contracting the virus. Respondents reported feeling trapped, concerned for their own health, but also struggling to comprehend what is happening in their home countries and to loved ones. Seafarers also reported feeling that not enough is being done to ensure the safety of those onboard and a feeling of loneliness, physical and mental exhaustion, and homesickness.

You can join the Offshore Titans campaign here.