Offshore wind companies join US clean-energy industry call for action on Build Back Better Act

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) submitted a letter to US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signed by 260 companies in the US clean-energy industry. The companies are advocating action to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Among the signatories to the letter are offshore wind developers Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, Equinor Wind US and Ørsted, as well as turbine makers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Vestas-American Wind Technology, Inc.

The letter asks the Senate and the House of Representatives to “finalize negotiations on the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) as soon as possible this year.” It notes, “Each month of delay means an estimated $2 billion in lost economic activity.”

The signatories “stand ready to deploy tens of billions of dollars to expand our domestic manufacturing capacity and to employ American workers to build the equipment and projects to power our clean energy transition.”

The BBBA, which the letter says, “will more than double clean energy investment to $750 billion over the next ten years,” narrowly passed in Congress in November, but failed in the Senate. The Biden administration is now looking at breaking the bill into pieces. Biden said this month, “I’m confident we can get pieces, big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law.”