Offshore wind farm proposed in Western Australia

WA Offshore Windfarm, a subsidiary of UK-based Australis Energy, has filed plans to the Western Australia Environmental Protection Authority for an up to 300 MW offshore wind project.

The wind farm would be located approximately 5.5 km off the coast between Preston Beach and Myalup.

It would be comprised of up to 37 offshore wind turbine generators with an anticipated capacity between between 8 MW and 15 MW.

If constructed, it will deliver power to over 200,000 Western Australian homes.

Australis Energy is in play for three offshore wind projects in Australia with a combined installed capacity of 1.4 GW; a 495 MW project in Victoria, 600 MW in South Australia and the recently proposed 300 MW project in Western Australia.