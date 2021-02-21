Offshore wind sector to create over 500,000 new jobs by 2030: Rystad

While the Covid-19 downturn has seen widespread job losses in the oil and gas industry, energy intelligence firm Rystad Energy says demand for offshore wind staff will triple by the end of the decade.

From an estimated 297,000 full-time jobs in 2020, Rystad is expecting the offshore wind sector to employ around 868,000 full-time workers by the end of the decade.

Rystad bases its estimates on offshore wind installed capacity reaching 250 GW by 2030.

“This prolific growth will require a lot of skilled employees. In our analysis we have calculated the staffing needs in the number of full-time equivalent workers – one year of full-time employment for one person regardless of actual hours – and included only direct and indirect jobs driven by offshore wind capacity deployment globally,” the company explained.

Direct jobs relate to development manufacturing, construction, installation, and the operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms, while indirect jobs relate to materials and services consumed such as workers in steel plants supporting offshore wind turbines, electronics workers at companies supplying nacelle components, and staff of renewable energy regulatory institutions.

“Oil and gas workers will also benefit from this expected growth in offshore wind employment globally, as they share some skills sets and essential offshore knowledge. Offshore wind areas such as foundation manufacturing, offshore construction, project development, and O&M have been highly relevant to oil and gas operations,“ said Alexander Fløtre, Rystad Energy’s product manager for offshore wind.