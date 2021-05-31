Offshore wind to power Denmark’s green hydrogen project

Ørsted and Greater Copenhagen utility HOFOR have struck a deal to secure green power for part of the potential 1.3 GW Green Fuels for Denmark project to produce sustainable fuels in the Greater Copenhagen area.

The deal will see Ørsted offtake the power produced at HOFOR’s Aflandshage 250 MW offshore wind farm in the Oresund Strait, while HOFOR may place the offshore wind farm’s substation at the premises of Avedøre Power Station.

The future cooperation and the concrete design of the link between the wind farm and the PtX plant is subject to all regulatory as well as grid connection matters falling into place.

Provided that a framework is established in Denmark promoting the development of sustainable fuels, the power from Aflandshage could enable parts of Green Fuels for Denmark’s second phase of 250 MW and meet the power demand for the project’s first phase.

In addition to Green Fuels for Denmark, the agreement on Aflandshage could potentially also cover the power demand of the electrolysis plant that will supply hydrogen to DFDS’s proposed hydrogen-powered ferry between Copenhagen and Oslo, if this project is realised.

Aflandshage is being developed, and subject to regulatory approvals, HOFOR expects the project to deliver first power in 2024/2025. The power can be brought onshore at Avedøre Power Station, which is owned by Ørsted, and where Green Fuels for Denmark could be located.

Anders Nordstrøm, head of Ørsted’s hydrogen activities, said: “Green Fuels for Denmark is a large-scale flagship project ideally suited to realising Denmark’s great potential as a producer of sustainable fuels for heavy transport. The agreement with HOFOR underlines the partnership’s firm belief that Green Fuels for Denmark can contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and create a new industrial stronghold for Denmark.”