OHT awarded wind farm heavy lift transportation contract

Heavy lift shipping specialist OHT has secured a contract for the transport and installation of foundations for the first phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Dogger Bank A. The contract for the second phase, Dogger Bank B, is expected to follow in due course.

The project will utilise OHT’s specialist newbuild vessel Alfa Lift which is currently under construction at CMHI’S shipyard in China.

Alfa Lift will transport the monopile foundations and transition pieces to the offshore site, off the north-east coast of England, and install them.

“The contract is a significant milestone for OHT and we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate Alfa Lift’s market leading capabilities in delivering this landmark project. We are privileged to be working with likeminded, forward-thinking colleagues at SSE Renewables and Equinor,” said Torgeir Ramstad, CEO of OHT.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor, with first power expected in 2023. The contract is subject to the project’s final investment decision.