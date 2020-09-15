EuropeOffshore

OHT wins another Dogger Bank contract

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 15, 2020
0 165 Less than a minute

Having already won the contract for the transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank A, Norwegian heavylift shipping specialist OHT has sealed a contract for Dogger Bank B.

The project will see OHT’s specialist newbuild vessel Alfa Lift transport and install all monopile foundations and transition pieces for each of the two phases of the project between 2022 and 2024.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor, with first power expected in 2023. The contract is subject to the project’s final investment decision.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close