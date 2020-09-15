OHT wins another Dogger Bank contract

Having already won the contract for the transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank A, Norwegian heavylift shipping specialist OHT has sealed a contract for Dogger Bank B.

The project will see OHT’s specialist newbuild vessel Alfa Lift transport and install all monopile foundations and transition pieces for each of the two phases of the project between 2022 and 2024.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor, with first power expected in 2023. The contract is subject to the project’s final investment decision.