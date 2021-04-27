Oil pouring into seas off Qingdao as bulker rams suezmax

An NGM Energy-owned suezmax tanker A Symphony has sustained damage off the Chinese port of Quigdao, causing it to spill oil in the Yellow Sea, China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said Tuesday.

Reports said that Panama-flagged 35,200 dwt bulk carrier Sea Justice collided with the 272 m long tanker while it was at anchor off Qingdao port.

The collision happened at around 08,50 hrs local time today, Goodwood Ship Management, the technical managers of the vessel said.

Chinese agency said that local oil spill response teams have been deployed to contain the oil spill and begin clean up operations, while nearby vessels have been instructed to not go within ten nautical miles of the location of the incident.

All crewmembers of the Liberia-flagged 150,500 dwt tanker have been reported safe.

The port of Qingdao leads all other world ports for handling inbound iron ore and all other ports in China for inbound crude oil. The northeastern port is also the second busiest port in China for international trade.

Reports of the A Symphony #Suezmax having a breach of double hull outside Qingdao. Info is circulating fast so checking the validity. #oil #oott #shipping #freight pic.twitter.com/MZZN2TDNmd — Suezmax Daily (@suezmaxdaily) April 27, 2021