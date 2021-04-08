Oil tanker and bulk carrier collide off Cavite City

An oil tanker and cargo ship collided in waters off Cavite City, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

PCG personnel have responded to the collision of MTr Rich Rainbow and bulk carrier Ivy Alliance three nautical miles away from Cavite, said spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.

According to Balilo, Coast Guard Station Cavite received a phone call around 9.50 hrs on Wednesday regarding the incident and deployed its response team.

Thai-flagged Rich Rainbow was loaded with gasoline, while Ivy Alliance, sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, was loaded with coal, the PCG said.

First assessments found that Rich Rainbow had incurred a 15 to 20 m horizontal long hole from her starboard bow to the starboard beam above the waterline.

PCG said that no crew was injured or oil leaked into the waters caused by the accident.