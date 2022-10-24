Oilfield services giant Schlumberger rebrands

Houston-based oilfield services giant Schlumberger is rebranding to highlight its capability to develop lower-carbon businesses, Reuters reported Monday.

The move will see the company move forward as SLB with a new color scheme and logo.

The company’s chief executive Olivier Le Peuch noted that the rebranding to SLB does not mean that the company would move away from fossil fuels, but that it can also explore opportunities to establish clean energy offerings in certain markets.

Le Peuch added that the rebranded SLB may further support emerging technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration through its capabilities, including subsurface analysis.

Schlumberger launched a New Energy business unit some two years ago and has been building partnerships across various industries to develop clean energy solutions.

On a companywide basis, it generated revenue of $7.5bn in the second quarter of this year, up nearly 30% year on year.