AmericasOffshore

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger rebrands

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 24, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Schlumberger

Houston-based oilfield services giant Schlumberger is rebranding to highlight its capability to develop lower-carbon businesses, Reuters reported Monday.

The move will see the company move forward as SLB with a new color scheme and logo.

The company’s chief executive Olivier Le Peuch noted that the rebranding to SLB does not mean that the company would move away from fossil fuels, but that it can also explore opportunities to establish clean energy offerings in certain markets.

Le Peuch added that the rebranded SLB may further support emerging technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration through its capabilities, including subsurface analysis.

Schlumberger launched a New Energy business unit some two years ago and has been building partnerships across various industries to develop clean energy solutions.

On a companywide basis, it generated revenue of $7.5bn in the second quarter of this year, up nearly 30% year on year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 24, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button