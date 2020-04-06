Okeanis Eco Tankers seals three-year VLCC charter

April 6th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Okeanis Eco Tankers, the Oslo-listed Alafouzos family tanker vehicle, has opted to move one of its ships from the spot market, securing a very healthy rate on a long-term time charter for one of its VLCCs.

Primarily a spot market player, Okeanis Eco Tankers has entered into a time charter contract with an unnamed international energy company for one of its VLCCs for a period of three years firm.

Either of the 2019-built pair Nissos Anafi or Nissos Kythnos will be used for the charter, which the company says will generate around $17.5m of gross annual revenue indicating a day rate of around $48,000. The latest weekly market report from Charles R. Weber Company (see below) shows three-year charter rates for VLCCs at around $45,000.

The charter is scheduled to commence mid-May 2020.

 

