Oldendorff Carriers invests in BW-backed Alpha Ori Technologies

German dry bulk owner Oldendorff Carriers has signed a deal that will see it invest in BW Group-backed Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) a Singapore maritime technology firm set up by Rajesh Unni, the founder of shipmanager Synergy Group.

With a diverse range of products that includes SMARTShipTM, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalmTM and VIO, AOT is transforming the maritime industry by harnessing the power of real-time data, generating insights for faster decision-making, and helping customers achieve cost efficiencies and lower emissions.

Oldendorff’s investment is expected to further accelerate AOT’s sales activities and product capabilities and according to Captain Rajesh Unni founder and Co-CEO of AOT is testament to management’s confidence in the company’s vision, its state-of-the-art digital solutions and the cutting-edge technologies that AOT is using.”

Peter Twiss, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers, said: “Having considered various cleantech, optimisation and fuel savings products on the market, we believe AOT has the right mix of talent, technologies and futuristic vision to be a transformative force in shaping the future of the maritime industry. With this investment we not only want to support the digitalisation and decarbonisation journey of our industry but also benefit from it directly.”

An Oldendorff Carriers representative will also join the AOT board, chaired by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group. Product tanker unit of BW Group, Hafnia and gas carrier owner BW LPG invested in AOT last year, which saw Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia join the company’s board.