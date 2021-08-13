Dry CargoEurope

Oldendorff invests in Finnish navigation start-up

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 13, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Oldendorff Carriers

German shipping major Oldendorff Carriers has invested and become a minor shareholder of Groke Technologies, a Finnish start-up creating navigation solutions and developing new navigation technologies.

Oldendorff Carriers has a close relationship with the Japanese trading and investing firm, Mitsubishi Corporation, who is the leading investor of Groke Technologies and introduced the company to Oldendorff.

“Owning and operating 750 chartered and owned ships on average, Oldendorff empathized with Groke’s vision to not jump into autonomy but rather focusing on the support of crews and safety of the navigation, and came to a decision to invest in Groke,” Groke stated in a release.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 13, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button