Oldendorff invests in Finnish navigation start-up

German shipping major Oldendorff Carriers has invested and become a minor shareholder of Groke Technologies, a Finnish start-up creating navigation solutions and developing new navigation technologies.

Oldendorff Carriers has a close relationship with the Japanese trading and investing firm, Mitsubishi Corporation, who is the leading investor of Groke Technologies and introduced the company to Oldendorff.

“Owning and operating 750 chartered and owned ships on average, Oldendorff empathized with Groke’s vision to not jump into autonomy but rather focusing on the support of crews and safety of the navigation, and came to a decision to invest in Groke,” Groke stated in a release.