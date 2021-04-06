Dry CargoEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Oldendorff orders ultramax pair and adds two post-panamax bulkers

Adis Ajdin April 6, 2021
German dry bulk player Oldendorff Carriers is expanding its fleet with two 61,300 dwt ultramax newbuildings and two secondhand 93,000 dwt post-panamaxes.

The ultramaxes will be delivered from Dalian Cosco Kawasaki Ship Engineering Co (DACKS) in July 2022 and are of the Kawasaki eco design, of which the company had previously built 9 units at DACKS and sister yard NACKS until 2019.

The two 2012-built post-panamaxes will be taken over in India in April.

The company also expects its last two newcastlemax newbuildings to be delivered from Hantong Shipyard in August and October/November this year, completing the series of 18 MARIC-design ships, built over 5 years at three different yards in China.

Adding these transaction and ships that were recently taken on period charter, Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation will exceed 750 vessels.

