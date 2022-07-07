Oldendorff prunes bulk carrier fleet 

Henning Oldendorff and his Oldendorff Carriers are nailing one sale after another, with Splash tracking five done deals in the space of a month.

From right to left on the deadweight ruler, the latest sale reported by brokers is a five-year-old newcastlemax, named Hans Oldendorff. This 209,200 dwt, Taizhou Catic-built bulker is reported sold for around $53m. This ship was ordered for about $6m less in 2017. JP Morgan has been tied to this deal.

On the opposite side of the ruler is the sale of the three-year older, 37,900 dwt handy, Dorthe Oldendorff. Brokers report that this ship was sold for around $25m. This ship was bought for just under $7m in 2016 as an incomplete project.

In between the newcastlemax and the handy, Oldendorff Carriers is also reported selling two post-panamaxes, Clemens Oldendorff and Constantin Oldendorff, both built in 2012, as well as one traditional-sized panamax named Theodor Oldendorff, built in 2008. These three ships are reported sold for around $63m to undisclosed takers.