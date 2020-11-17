Dry CargoEuropeFinance and InsuranceGreater China

Oldendorff seals Chinese financial leasing deal for ultramax sextet

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 17, 2020
CDB Financial Leasing, the leasing unit of China Development Bank has announced the acquisition of six 60,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers from German owner Oldendorff Carrier for a total price of $137.1m.

The acquisition is part of a financial leasing arrangement which will see CDB Financial Leasing chartering the ships back to Oldendorff in operating lease mode.

Oldendorff Carriers currently owns a fleet of 176 bulk carriers and has another 524 chartered ships.

