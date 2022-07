Post-panamax and mini-cape expert Oldendorff Carriers has sealed one of this summer’s finest asset plays, selling a 12-year-old bulker for $18m to Indian buyers.

Multiple broking sources report the sale of the 93,000 dwt Cosco Dalian-built, Celine Oldendorff, a ship the Lübeck-based mammoth tabled just $11m for 18 months ago.

So far this summer, the company, which is the market leader for ships in the range size from roughly 84,000 dwt to 123,000 dwt, has managed six sales in total.