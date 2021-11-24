Oldendorrf in for post-panamax

Oldendorff’s sale and purchase department has struck its first deal in the secondhand market since August.

Broking sources tell Splash that the German heavyweight has been willing to lay $24m on the table for the eight-year-old, 95-000 dwt Bunji , a ship sold by Japan’s Kambara Kisen.

The Henning Oldendorff-controlled outfit has been busy this year, tapping various owners including Pacific Carriers, Nissen Kaiun, and MC Shipping for eight similar-aged post-panamax bulkers. Data compiled by VesselsValue shows that Oldendorff’s post-panamax stable has grown significantly in the last couple of years, counting 35 ships, valued at some $800m.

While Oldendorff’s sales and purchase department has put its money in the post-panamax segment, its newbuilding experts have put their trust in the China’s Jiangsu Hantong yard with an order for up to 12 kamsarmaxes.