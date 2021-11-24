Dry CargoEurope

Oldendorrf in for post-panamax

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowNovember 24, 2021
Oldendorff Carriers

Oldendorff’s sale and purchase department has struck its first deal in the secondhand market since August.
Broking sources tell Splash that the German heavyweight has been willing to lay $24m on the table for the eight-year-old, 95-000 dwt Bunji, a ship sold by Japan’s Kambara Kisen.

The Henning Oldendorff-controlled outfit has been busy this year, tapping various owners including Pacific Carriers, Nissen Kaiun, and MC Shipping for eight similar-aged post-panamax bulkers. Data compiled by VesselsValue shows that Oldendorff’s post-panamax stable has grown significantly in the last couple of years, counting 35 ships, valued at some $800m.

While Oldendorff’s sales and purchase department has put its money in the post-panamax segment, its newbuilding experts have put their trust in the China’s Jiangsu Hantong yard with an order for up to 12 kamsarmaxes.

Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

