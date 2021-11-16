EuropeOffshore

Olympic Subsea agrees MPSV deals with Reach Subsea

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Olympic Subsea has sealed contract extensions and a new charter agreement with compatriot offshore player Reach Subsea for its multipurpose support vessels.

Reach Subsea has agreed to extend the contracts for the 2015-built MPSVs Olympic Artemis and Olympic Delta, keeping the vessels until Q1 2023, with no further options.

Meanwhile, the 2008-built Olympic Challenger has been fixed from Q1 2022 until Q4 of the same year. Reach had already chartered the vessels from 2018 until summer 2021. The contract will commence in direct continuation of a project the vessel is currently undertaking on a European offshore wind park.

The MPSVs will be utilised on survey, IMR, construction support, and light construction projects within the renewables and oil and gas sectors. Financial details have not been disclosed.

