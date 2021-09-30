EuropeOffshore

Olympic Subsea offloads MPSV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Olympic Subsea

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Olympic Subsea has sold the 2006-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Olympic Commander.

Transaction details have not been made public. VesselsValue has put a $6.14m price tag on the Norwegian-flagged vessel.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and the Oslo-listed company said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Olympic Subsea is continuing the process of finalising a new long term agreement with its lenders. Its proposed debt restructuring scheme has received support from the majority of banks.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button