Olympic Subsea offloads MPSV

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Olympic Subsea has sold the 2006-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Olympic Commander .

Transaction details have not been made public. VesselsValue has put a $6.14m price tag on the Norwegian-flagged vessel.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and the Oslo-listed company said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Olympic Subsea is continuing the process of finalising a new long term agreement with its lenders. Its proposed debt restructuring scheme has received support from the majority of banks.