OM Maritime makes headlines again, shelling out $54m for a 17-year-old 5,000 teu ship

OM Maritime continues to make headlines for the extraordinary prices it is willing to pay for box tonnage.

The Singapore-based player has paid Lomar Shipping what Braemar ACM describes as an “aggressive price” of $54m for the 2004-built, 4,992 teu Maine Trader , with a delivery at the end of its current charter which is set to expire at the very end of 2021.

Last month, OM Maritime paid $58m for the 15-year-old 5,060 teu S Santiago, a ship it will not take delivery of until early next year.

OM Maritime has had a busy year, buying seven ships to date.