OM Maritime makes headlines again, shelling out $54m for a 17-year-old 5,000 teu ship

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 3, 2021
OM Maritime continues to make headlines for the extraordinary prices it is willing to pay for box tonnage.

The Singapore-based player has paid Lomar Shipping what Braemar ACM describes as an “aggressive price” of $54m for the 2004-built, 4,992 teu Maine Trader, with a delivery at the end of its current charter which is set to expire at the very end of 2021.

Last month, OM Maritime paid $58m for the 15-year-old 5,060 teu S Santiago, a ship it will not take delivery of until early next year.

OM Maritime has had a busy year, buying seven ships to date.

