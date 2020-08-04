Oman bans the use of open loop scrubbers

Oman has become the latest country to ban the use of open-loop scrubbers in its territorial waters.

According to Standard Club, wash water from scrubbers are not allowed to be discharged in Oman’s waters unless an approved private facility is used.

Inchcape Shipping Services has advised that there is no set limit known for pollution fines due to discharge of scrubber wash water in Oman waters. The fines will be set on a case to case basis at the discretion of the Ministry of Environment & Climate Affairs and the respective port authority. Ships might also be detained if they have not complied with the rules.

Currently there are 12 countries and regions that have banned the use of open-loop scrubbers in their territorial waters.

Data from vessel classification society DNV shows that open-loop scrubbers currently account for about 80% of all the scrubber installations, while closed-loop scrubbers and hybrid scrubbers account for 18% and 2% respectively.