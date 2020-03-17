Oman merges its main shipping line and shipyard

March 17th, 2020

State-run ASYAD Group has decided to merge Oman Shipping Company (OSC) and Oman Drydock Company (ODC).

“The integration further connects the Sultanate’s shipping services in a comprehensive marine offering which meets the Group’s aspirations of providing global markets with end-to-end logistics solutions,” the group stated in a release.

These actions follow similar steps executed previously by the group, such as the consolidation of Oman National Transport Company and the National Ferries Company (NFC) to standardise and unify public transport services. Additionally, ASYAD merged Duqm Development Company (DDC) into Oman Drydock Company (ODC).

OSC has a diverse fleet of 50 ships while ODC is one of the largest shipyards in the Middle East, initially founded with expertise from South Korea.

ASYAD is Oman’s state-backed integrated logistics provider in control of 16 entities and with an ambitious goal to make the country one of the world’s top 10 logistics hubs.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

