Oman Shipping confirms acquisition of ultramax pair

March 10th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Middle East 0 comments

Oman Shipping has confirmed the acquisition of two ultramax bulk carriers, the 2015-built 63,700 dwt SBI Taurus and the 2014-built 63,600 dwt TR Omaha.

The two vessels were acquired from Greek owner Scorpio Bulkers and UK owner Tufton Oceanic respectively and they are set to join Oman Shipping’s fleet in in April and May. The vessels will be renamed to Jabal Samhan and Jabal Al Kawr.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Oman Shipping said the deal is in line with its business plan and will add to the company’s dry cargo capacity, meeting increasing customer demand and complementing the existing vessel portfolio to further contribute to the development of the local mining industry.

“From our perspective this is an opportune time to acquire assets given current market conditions, and we’re pleased with the outcome of our negotiations. We will explore opportunities for further acquisitions during the course of 2020,” Oman Shipping said in a release, adding that the company is also working towards expanding international shipping lines to connect Omani ports with global markets.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

