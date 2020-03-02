Oman Shipping takes Scorpio Bulkers ultramax

Oman Shipping takes Scorpio Bulkers ultramax

March 2nd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Middle East 0 comments

Oman Shipping has acquired the 2015-built 63,700 dwt bulk carrier SBI Taurus as the company continues to expand its ultramax fleet.

Multiple shipbroking sources confirmed that Scorpio Bulkers sold the Chinese-built vessel to Oman Shipping for a price of $18.5m, slightly higher than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $17.4m.

Oman Shipping is primarily focused on tanker shipping with an owned fleet of 31 tankers, six LNG carriers and one LPG carrier. It entered the ultramax bulker sector last year with the acquisition of two resale bulkers from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Following the deal, the company’s bulker fleet will be expanded to seven vessels made up of four capesizes and three ultramaxes.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.