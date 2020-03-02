Oman Shipping takes Scorpio Bulkers ultramax

Oman Shipping has acquired the 2015-built 63,700 dwt bulk carrier SBI Taurus as the company continues to expand its ultramax fleet.

Multiple shipbroking sources confirmed that Scorpio Bulkers sold the Chinese-built vessel to Oman Shipping for a price of $18.5m, slightly higher than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $17.4m.

Oman Shipping is primarily focused on tanker shipping with an owned fleet of 31 tankers, six LNG carriers and one LPG carrier. It entered the ultramax bulker sector last year with the acquisition of two resale bulkers from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Following the deal, the company’s bulker fleet will be expanded to seven vessels made up of four capesizes and three ultramaxes.