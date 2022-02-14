ContainersMiddle East

Oman to Southeast Asia liner link created

Sam Chambers February 14, 2022
ASYAD

Oman’s Asyad Line has expanded its geographic reach with a new liner service to Southeast Asia.

Part of Asyad Group, Oman’s largest logistics company, Asyad Line is using an owned 4,250 teu ship plus one on charter to connect the port of Sohar with Singapore and Malaysia via India on a twice monthly service.

Asyad Shipping CEO, Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, said: “This the first of its kind service, will increase delivery speed and ensure goods coming from Singapore and Malaysia have direct and easy access, using a trusted shipping solutions provider, to the GCC, the Middle East and East Africa markets.”

Asyad Shipping has a plan to expand its network and carriage capacity over the next five years to cover new markets

