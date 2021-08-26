ONE and UCS open Hamburg container centre

Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Universal Container Services (UCS) have opened a dedicated container storage centre at the Port of Hamburg.

The new centre follows the success by the two partners of a similar facility at the Port of Rotterdam, which opened in 2019.

The new Hamburg centre has a storage capacity of 4,000 teu, including 25 reefers, over an area of 60,000 sq m. The ISO 14001 certified centre has three dedicated reachstackers and three empty handlers.

Johan Pijpers, manager of inland operations and procurement at ONE, said: “ONE is focused on providing best-on-class service to its customers while ensuring that ONE is set up for growth in one of the most important ports in Europe.”