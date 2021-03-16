AsiaContainers

ONE Apus finally departs from Kobe

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2021
0 238 1 minute read
Twitter / @nobuya0827

After 98 days at a slice of quayside in Kobe, the 14,000 teu ONE Apus departed today, bound once again for California.

The magenta-hulled vessel was this winter’s most high profile box spill case, in a season where many ships lost cargoes overboard in the Pacific.

The ONE Apus, part of the Ocean Network Express (ONE) fleet, encountered gale-force winds and large swells around 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii on November 30 resulting in the loss of around 1,800 boxes into the ocean as well as many more damaged on deck. The 2019-built ship then turned around and made for Japan where box discharging and vessel repairs have been going on since December 8. Insurance claims from the accident are anticipated to be in excess of $100m.

The ship is now scheduled to arrive in Long Beach on March 30.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2021
0 238 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button